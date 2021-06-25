Graduation ceremony held for young moms at Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A graduation ceremony is being held at the Wistariahurst Museum for twelve young mothers who attended The Care Center in Holyoke for their HiSET (GED) exam.

Students are being honored in front of approximately 100 people in attendance Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with speaker Holyoke’s State Representative Pat Duffy and The Care Center Valedictorian Christina Cislak.

The Care Center 2021 Graduates

Jaidelice Arroyo Haley Barber Christina Cislak Ashlee Collins Odalys Colon Ilyana Muler Alexis Paul Stephany Rodriguez Sylvia Torres Aaliyah Santana Erica Santos Lenializ Williams

“This may be the last graduation in the Valley this year but not the least inspiring by a long shot. These graduates are extraordinary young women who give us all us reason to feel optimistic about our future as a country. All have dropped out of school, are involved with the welfare system, and returned to their educational path to pass the HiSET exam and the majority (more than 75%) will continue on to college. And they did this through the pandemic while caring for their children. These young women have much to contribute to this community, their families and the world.” says The Care Center Executive Director AnneTeschner.

The Care Center offers academic classes in preparation for the HiSET and college, cultural and artistic programming, on-site daycare, on-site free college, counseling, assistance with the transition to higher education, and door-to-door transportation. The classes were held virtually and in-person this year.