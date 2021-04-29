Graffiti removed from vandalized Springfield church sign, investigation underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sign out front of the Canaan Baptist Church of Christ in Springfield has been revived after it was defaced earlier this week, with the words on the sign, graffitied over with black paint.

Photo: City of Springfield

The city of Springfield’s Graffiti Removal Specialist, Mike Cass, was able to restore the sign.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that crimes like this won’t be tolerated.

“Once the culprit or culprits are caught, a stern message needs to be sent to try and stop any other wannabes or copycats,” Mayor Sarno said.”There can’t be any slaps on the hands here. This has to be dealt with, the message needs to be sent, you can’t let things like these fester. That’s why I said we need to get on this immediately.”

But, this is not the first attack against a place of worship in Springfield. The MLK Church was set on fire this past December.

The individual responsible for the arson was charged with a hate crime earlier this month.

Mayor Sarno says the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit is reviewing security footage to determine the individuals responsible for the vandalism.