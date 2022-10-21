SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grammy-winning and internationally-recognized guest conductor JoAnn Falletta will lead the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, JoAnne Falletta will lead the orchestra in their opening night concert on Saturday. The concert is on Zoltan Kodály’s Dances of Galanta; Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring guest solo cellist Joshua Roman; and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7, which is considered by many musicologists to be his best symphony.

Falletta has guest-conducted over 100 orchestras across North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. She is one of the 10 best living conductors in the world, according to David Hurwitz, a music critic and executive editor of ClassicsToday.com. Falletta is currently the Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Music Director Laureate of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Principal Guest Conductor of the Brevard Music Center, and Artistic Adviser of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

In 2019, Falletta won her first individual Grammy Award as conductor of the London Symphony in the category of Best Classical Compendium for her fifth world premiere recording of the music of Kenneth Fuchs, Spiritualist. She received two Grammys in 2008 for her Naxos recording of John Corigliano’s Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert can be purchased on SpringfieldSymphony.org or by calling the SSO box office at (413) 733-2291. Tickets will also be for sale at the door, which opens at 6:00 p.m.