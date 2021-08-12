Granby family fundraising to save a horse’s life

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A family in Granby is asking for help, for a very special friend.

Willis, a 13-year-old horse was born with a degenerative disease, which has caused permanent damage to one of his front legs.

He’s owned by the Goldsmith family, who purchased Willis back in March, unaware of his condition. X-rays found a broken bone in his foot, which over-extended a tendon in his leg. Willis had surgery in New Hampshire to try and fix the issue, but it proved unsuccessful.

Now, the only way to save Willis’s life is to amputate his leg at the knee and fit him with a prosthetic. Yellowstone Equine Veterinary Hospital, located in Wyoming, is where Willis would receive veterinary care. In addition to the procedure and rehab, the family must also pay to safely transport Willis across the country. The family telling 22News they refuse to give up when Willis’s will to live is so strong.

“He’s got the best personality, such a good boy. Standing there painless, which is amazing. Even the vets that saw him were amazed that he could stand, that he could walk. You know he’s just, he’s worth saving,” Kim Goldsmith told 22News.

Kim’s 9-year-old son, Tre, told 22News how important Willis is to him and his family, “He’s a really good boy, he loves his treats, he especially loves hugs. I really love him.”

If Willis is able to receive the veterinary care he needs, he will live out the rest of his life in retirement with his family.