Granby man convicted of child exploitation offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal grand jury convicted a Granby man on several child exploitation offenses on Wednesday.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, the federal grand jury convicted 38-year-old Jonathan Monson of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

A sentencing date has been set for January 7, 2021.

Monson was arrested in March 2018 and has been in custody since. Authorities say he used a child on four occasions in 2017 and 2018 to produce child pornography, which was later found on his cell phone.

In June 2017, Monson distributed child pornography files to a Kik messenger group, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Monson is said to have been trading child pornography videos on Kik messenger with another user, just a few hours before federal agents executed a search warrant at his home.

The evidence at trial also showed that Monson had additional child pornography files on his phone at the time of the search warrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Monson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography provides a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.