GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Public Schools is the latest district in western Massachusetts to announce a fully remote learning model for the 2020-21 school year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the district was directed by the Commissioner of Education to begin remote, until the town’s COVID data returns to a level that allows for a hybrid approach.

Earlier this week Granby was designated as an extremely high risk community on the states new COVID-19 risk map.