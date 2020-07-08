Granby woman arrested on OUI charges in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby woman is facing drug-related charges after police conducted a welfare check on a vehicle parked across the entranceway of a residence on West Street in Ludlow Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant David Irwin of the Ludlow Police Department said an officer was patrolling the area around 4:49 p.m. when he observed a red car parked diagonally across the entranceway in the area of 673 West Street, which was closed off by a gate.

While checking up on the operator, the only occupant inside the vehicle, the officer noticed the car’s brake lights still on, possibly for a long time. Sgt. Irwin said the officer found the operator, identified as 49-year-old Nancy Mestre, slumped over the wheel with no obvious signs of breathing prompting the officer to call the Ludlow Fire Department for assistance.

A hypodermic needle and a blue elastic tourniquet, consistent with illicit narcotics use, as well as an open container of an alcoholic beverage were located within her reach, police said, adding that after refusing medical help, Mestre failed several roadside tests.

Mestre 49, was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, Sgt. Irwin said. Additional suspected narcotics were also found during a standard booking inventory at the Ludlow Police Department.

She was charged with possession of a Class B Drug, Possession of a Class E Drug, and an Open Container Violation.