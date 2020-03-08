Grand colleens honored ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Colleens and their courts from Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, West Springfield, and Agawam shared the spotlight at the Springfield Lodge of Elks Sunday afternoon.

The Holyoke and Springfield parade committees sponsored a colleen salute complete with a luncheon featuring Irish culinary favorites.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the young women approaching the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade with a sense of excitement and anticipation.

“We’ve met so many children and parade committee members, and they look at us like we’re princesses. It’s exciting and enjoyable,” Holyoke Grand Colleen Moira McDermott expressed.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to meet everyone, it’s such a great honor,” Ava Baron, the Chicopee Grand Colleen added.

Colleen Curley also shared in the excitement of parade honors. “I’m very excited, I share with such wonderful people and girls in my court, it’s an unforgettable experience.”

Billy Egan and his group provided just the proper blend of Irish melodies, and throughout this colleen celebration people expressed hope that the parade and road race weather in two weeks could be the equal of conditions on this Sunday.

22News will broadcast the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade live beginning the morning of March 22 at 11:15 a.m. on The CW Springfield and wwlp.com.