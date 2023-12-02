HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community Charter School’s brand new state-of-the-art gymnasium will be opening on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Holyoke Community Charter School, they will be hosting a grand opening ceremony on Saturday for the new gymnasium, which is a testament to their commitment to fostering holistic student development.

At the grand opening ceremony, there will be a celebration of achievement, unity, and the limitless potential of their students. Guests, parents, and community members are all invited.

Attendees will hear from key speakers, witness performances by the school choir and cheerleading team, as well as demonstrations by student athletes in their very first game played on campus beginning at 9:30a.m.

The ceremony begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Holyoke Community Charter School.