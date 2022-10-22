WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a grand opening ceremony of UpliftingArt in Westfield on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the city of Westfield, Mayor McCabe, and the owner of UpliftingArt, Tracy Miller, has the ribbon-cutting ceremony for UpliftingArt, Westfields Pottery Studio. A grand opening celebration will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with refreshments, giveaways, and an opportunity to create with clay.

UpliftingArt offers classes in Stoneware Pottery, which is hand-building and wheel, along with principles of design, glazing, and firing. There are seven wheels in the studio, an extruder, and a slab roller.

Tracy Miller offers regular evening and weekday classes. Saturday afternoon class from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. called “Play with Clay” Private Mud parties are also available.