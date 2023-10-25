HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College and a tech non-profit out of Springfield will host a grand opening on Wednesday for a new community tech hub.

Tech Foundry will celebrate the grand opening of its new Tech Hub at Holyoke Community College (HCC) on Wednesday, a center that will offer free public services and classes to help people build tech skills, according to a news release from HCC. Tech Foundry opened in Springfield this year with a mission of encouraging technological literacy, funded by a $5 million grant from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute.

“Tech Hub’s mission is to empower Massachusetts residents through access to the skills and technology needed to thrive in the digital world,” said Michelle Wilson, deputy director of Tech Foundry.

In addition to digital skills workshops, the center will also offer walk-in IT support and troubleshooting, internet connectivity consultations, and even free computer distribution. They also offer professional training.

“We understand the important role that the Internet plays in helping build a future of unlimited possibilities for everyone in the community,” said Dan Glanville, vice president of government affairs and community impact for Comcast’s Western New England Region. “We are proud to partner with organizations like Tech Foundry that are making it easier for people across western Massachusetts to adopt the Internet and succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

The center will be staffed by graduates of Tech Foundry’s 18-week IT Workforce Training Program. HCC’s Tech Hub will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with classes held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at HCC’s Picknelly Adult and Family Education Center. To sign up for classes, visit their website.

Wednesday’s grand opening event begins at 10:00 a.m. on the first floor of the Picknelly Adult and Family Education Center. The center will officially open to the public on Thursday. During the event, there will be a tour of the new facility and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.