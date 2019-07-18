Grand opening event held for next generation Dunkin’ in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Design of the Future” Dunkin in Holyoke was held Thursday.

According to a press release sent to 22News, the restaurant has a modern atmosphere, new innovative technologies, and design elements that make the restaurant more convenient.

The new Holyoke location on Pleasant Street is one of only 50 or more newly remodeled Dunkin’ restaurants that feature the new design this year. It is also the first public-facing next generation Dunkin’ in western Massachusetts.

Mayor Alex B. Morse and Holyoke Town Council members were at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Really great investment here in the neighborhood that’s also created 25 new jobs. So I just want to thank everyone involved who help make today possible,” said Mayor Morse.

“There’s a new interior layout, new equipment, new exterior layout, new colors, new look, and operation a new way to do business for us,” said franchisee Peter Martins.

Some of the new elements in this store include a cold beverage tap system and new and improved espresso machines.

Dunkin’ also presented Mayor Morse with a $500 check for Celebrate Holyoke, which is being held next month.