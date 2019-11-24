Grand opening for Breakthrough Worship Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Breakthrough Worship Center will host its grand opening in Springfield Sunday morning.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the ribbon cutting will take place at their new location on 133 Longhill Street at 10:30 a.m followed by a church service at 11:00 a.m.
“The BWC community is excited about the grand opening of this building as it will allow us to expand our ministry to the Lord and add more activities that will serve the community we live in.”Pastor Dmitriy Mozolevskiy