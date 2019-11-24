Grand opening for Breakthrough Worship Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert today for some wintry weather for parts of western Massachusetts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County until 5 p.m. for mixed precipitation of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and ice accumulations likely.

But while the worst of the impacts will be felt there, that doesn't mean that's the only area that will experience any wintry weather.