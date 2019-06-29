Grand opening for health and nutrition club in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new health and nutrition club in Chicopee is helping local community members accomplish their fitness goals.

A grand-opening was held Friday for “LidsLiveWell.” It’s a health and nutrition club that opened about a month ago on Perkins Street.

The downtown Chicopee club has a protein shake and juice bar, and hosts a variety of fitness classes ranging from Zumba, to P90-X.

22News spoke with the owner of the new health club who said she’s hoping to impact the community in a positive way.

“Work on their journey to becoming healthy,” Lydia Rivera-Early said. “Be healthy, not just in losing weight but being mentally and emotionally fit as well.”

She also said the grand-opening was held Friday night to inform more residents about the new small business in town.

Rivera-Early teaches the fitness classes herself, and is also a certified personal trainer.