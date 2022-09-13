SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Thursday but Springfield is celebrating early with a grand opening of the ‘Latino Economic Development Corporation’ office downtown on Tuesday. It’s meant to ensure the success of entrepreneurs and business owners within the Latinx community.

“So lets go out, let’s make businesses, let’s create jobs, let’s make money,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

A new and exciting opportunity for the Latinx community in western Massachusetts. The grand opening of the Latino Economic Development Corporation right in the heart of downtown Springfield.

“Let’s move from employee to employer,” said Andrew Melendez, Executive Director of Latino Economic Development Corporation. “The Latino Community is growing 164% faster than any other demographic. We are opening up more businesses after the pandemic than any other demographic.”

The new facility was created to support local Latinx business owners, emerging businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

“It’s important for us to start owning and start buying when it comes to buildings, when it comes to infrastructure, because we are the infrastructure of this community,” said Senator Adam Gomez.

“The new demographic strength in Springfield is the Latino community. They are growing by leaps and bounds and they are an economic force to be recognized, not only in Springfield but throughout the state of Massachusetts,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

“In America, anybody can make it, even someone with a penny,” said Heriberto Flores, CEO/President of Latino Economic Development Corporation.