SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This was a momentous day for the city of Springfield, along with the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined United Way of Pioneer Valley Executive Director Paul Mina and his team for the opening of the United Way’s Community Service Center in downtown Springfield as the state declares Friday as 211 Day. The day recognizes the importance of a free state-wide telephone hotline that helps residents 24/7 and answers calls in over 145 languages. The Springfield service center will house the satellite Mass211/Call2talk call center, community food pantry, Thrive Financial Literacy Center, and other needs.

“Here at this site, we’re going to have a lot of services. Some are going to be a food pantry, we’ll also have our digital program in new ways,” said Board Chairman Jason Newmark of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the work of the United Way, calling attention to the agency’s innovative approach to lessening the impact of COVID-19, “I’ve got to tell you one thing, that warms my heart, when we do the Halloween celebration, and we do it drive-thru, at the rear of this building, moving to defeat COVID-19,” said Sarno.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was linked to the Springfield event via video conferencing. The Lt. Governor was at the Mass 211 headquarters in Framingham to help call attention to this historic day in Springfield.