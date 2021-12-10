Grand opening held for Eileen Cak’s Supplies & More in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield woman credits grit and determination for her business success since her arrival from Puerto Rico 20 years ago.

Eileen “Mitra” Perez and friends from across the community celebrated the opening of Eileen Cak’s Supplies & More, a baker’s supply shop in Springfield’s Glenwood Circle neighborhood.

Perez owned Eileen’s Caks in Chicopee for the past ten years. Of her burgeoning businesses, Eileen told 22News of her formula for success, “Believe in yourself, believe in yourself, if you have an idea, don’t stop at nothing. I don’t know my English, it doesn’t matter.”

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez believes Eileen’s successful determination will inspire other’s in the Latino community, “We see an entrepreneurial spirit in the city of Springfield, but particularly in the Latino community. With 72 percent of the kids say they don’t want to work for someone else, they want to have their own work for themselves.”

Eileen’s new bakery supply store on Hamburg Street was filled with friends wishing her well and admiring her determined spirit.

Eileen’s friend Yaditra Pacheco told 22News, “People know, if you want something you can make it happen today. This is for you, it’s all you.”

“Congratulations to Eileen Perez. I wish her continued success. Hopefully she’ll be putting frosting on the cake for years to come,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Stressing her positivity in life, Eileen believes if you have an idea in your heart, just persevere and you’ll reach your goal.