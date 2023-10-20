SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cause for celebration this Friday night at Springfield College. The school opening a brand new Health Sciences Center!

It’s a $62 million dollar facility that will help improve education, research, and leadership in healthcare. The 86,000 square feet, four-floor facility will serve as the education hub for nearly 800 Springfield College students in the Physical Therapy, Physician Assistant, and Public Health and Health Profession majors.

Special features of the Health Sciences Center include:

10 Class and seminar rooms

26 Simulation labs and other instructional lab spaces

Makerspace and human donor anatomy lab

44 Faculty Offices

20 Electric vehicle spaces with charging stations

Outdoor top-floor patio

Light harvesting system

Optimize energy performance building system

Officials say this new space will focus on the dynamic future of students looking to pursue a career in healthcare. “It gives them more experience with each other before they are out in the clinics, our students will be well versed with all the things they need to know before they step out in the clinic and are working with patients,” explained Springfield College’s faculty member for the Department of Physical Therapy, Dr. Kathy Pappas.

Springfield College physical therapy student, Allison Delmonte, added “it’s going to be a great opportunity, especially from the Physical Therapy side to actually get practice in like a real-life setting.”

The college is hopeful the center will build on the success of not only the School of Health Sciences but also ensure its standing as the leading choice for both its present and future students.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.