CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee celebrated its first karate jujitsu studio with a grand opening Friday night.

‘Jones Karate Jujitsu Warriors’ is now open at 218 Exchange Street. The studio focuses on guiding young people in developing discipline, confidence, and respect through martial arts.

The founder told 22news, it’s a step towards positively impacting the city’s kids. 22News learned that it’s more than physical training, it’s mentorship, inspiring youth to make positive life choices.

“The goal is to try to get some of the kids off the street or some of the kids who to try something different,” said the owner, Vernon Tahloue Jones Jr. “I mean we have football, basketball, baseball and all the different things. But this is just something different in the community and I wanted to kind of bring that and share my knowlege with them.”

The martial arts programs range from 4 to 17 years old. They offer adult classes as well. Jones told 22News that it’s his mission to start an after school program.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.