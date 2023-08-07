SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new Forestry Building in Forest Park will be opening on Monday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Patrick Sullivan, the Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management (PBRM) will join City Forester Alex Sherman for a special grand opening and dedication ceremony for the new Forestry Building on Monday.

Mayor Sarno states, “Patrick Sullivan and I are excited to highlight and showcase the grand opening of our new Forestry Building in Forest Park. This event will be special as we will also dedicate this facility to Ed Casey, a longtime City Forester who had a distinguished 30-year career with the city caring for our trees so that future generations can grow up to enjoy their shade and beauty. Special thanks to our current City Forester Alex Sherman who continues the great work Ed did for our trees throughout the city. My administration is committed to investing in our Climate Action and Resiliency Plan and the creation of this new dedicated Forestry Building will further enhance our Forestry operations throughout the city.”

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the new Forestry Building in Forest Park near the 200 Trafton Road entrance.