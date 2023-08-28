SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new business is opening on Monday in Springfield that will offer the chance to release some stress.

Break Time Springfield, a Latina-owned business, will give participants a chance to release stress or anger by being able to break glass, mirrors, TVs, and even paintings on the walls, according to a news release from the Latino Economic Development Corporation.

Break Time Springfield’s motto is “Unwind. Relieve. Create,” and it offers individuals and groups to decompress and express themselves in a controlled, safe environment. This concept aims to become a sought-after destination for locals and visitors who are looking to engage in stress-relieving activities.

“We are absolutely delighted to introduce Break Time Springfield to the community,” shared the founder of the establishment. “Our vision was to create a space where people can have a blast, foster team spirit, and find relief from the demands of daily life.”

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at 1331 Main Street on the 3rd floor in downtown Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be the first person to swing at an item, as he gave Breaktime Springfield a $15,000 ARPA award.

Mayor Sarno states in a news release from the City of Springfield, “I am looking forward to attending the grand opening of this new small business, Break Time Springfield. Break Time was one of the new businesses that my administration awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to, as part of my 13th Round of ARPA awards announcement back in July 2023. This unique business will provide a fun and entertaining venue for patrols to enjoy and relieve stress. I also believe that this ‘Break Room’ is another first for Springfield too.”