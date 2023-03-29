SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new “All American” Sports Bar, Grill & Patio in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join restaurant owner Kenny Lumpkin for the grand opening of the “All American” Sports Bar, Grill & Patio which will be located at 459 Dwight Street. This restaurant is a premium casual restaurant and will offer dining and sport-watching experiences, according to their Facebook Page.

Photo courtesy of Darrius Johnson at Visionary Acts

Photo courtesy of Darrius Johnson at Visionary Acts

“All American” Sports Bar, Grill & Patio was created by the same owners of Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, Kenny Lumpkin and Dr. Mark Markarian, which has elegant southern-style American dishes, craft cocktails, along with hand-selected wine, spirits & beers.

Mayor Sarno states, “Mr. Kenny Lumpkin and his team have done a truly fantastic job with

Dewey’s Lounge down on Restaurant Row over on Worthington Street, from the hospitality to

the entertainment to the great food and award-winning cocktails. We are so proud and excited to see Kenny open a second establishment in downtown Springfield. I know he will bring out all the stops to provide a great sport-watching atmosphere and serve up some great food and drinks too. Congratulations to the All-American team and continued success.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 4:00 p.m. and the restaurant will be open at 5:00 p.m. to the public. Their menu offers specialty cocktails, beer, and wine, along with salads, wings, burgers, hotdogs and more. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options are also available.