Pedlar Banking Center celebrates grand opening in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand opening for the new Pedlar Banking Center took place in Holyoke Saturday.

The city celebrated the opening of the new People’s Bank with plenty of family friendly activities like face painting, raffles, and a tour of the renovated building.

One longtime resident told 22News, he grew up near the old Yankee Pedlar building, and is happy to see it revitalized.

“This is fantastic,” Wayne Taslitt expressed. “I kind of thought I’d be upset with the Yankee Pedlar going in the landmark and everything, but they’ve done just a wonderful job of preserving the historical aspect of this area.”

Local favorites like the Log Cabin and Summit View provided free food for the event.