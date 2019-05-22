Grand reopening ceremony held for popular banquet hall in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A grand reopening was held Tuesday night for a popular banquet hall in Holyoke.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new and improved Summit View Banquet and Meeting House.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse helped cut the ribbon for the unveiling. The renovations began in December, and the Summit View’s owner was excited to show off the hard work.

Michael Hamel told 22News, “My entire staff worked as a team to get this place painted, and that’s one thing that I’m proud of.”

The event was free and open to the public.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.