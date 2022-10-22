AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a grand reopening event featuring a board-cutting ceremony at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from marketMentors, staff, and the President/CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware Rocco Falone, local city officials, and community leaders will be at the grand reopening of the Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam. After almost a year of construction, renovations are finally complete to the store on Springfield Street in Agawam.

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. there will be a board-cutting ceremony, raffle prizes including grills, smokers, a Carhartt shopping spree, and a Benjamin Moore room makeover package. There will also be live demonstrations, a fire safety booth and firetruck, pumpkin decorating, and other activities.