Grandmother helps deliver granddaughter on side of highway in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last Saturday, Laurel Gielda welcomed her daughter Kaelyn into the world while parked on the side of the road.



The original plan was for Laurel to go from her home in South Hadley to Baystate Franklin Hospital, but the baby came much earlier than expected.

While en route with her family, they had to pull over between Exits 20 and 21 Northbound on I-91, and her mother, Candice, helped deliver her own granddaughter. We asked Candice what went through her head before and after the delivery.



“I was trying to remember everything I had ever heard or known in order to do this right. All of a sudden I was standing there with a little wet baby in my arms. It’s a miracle for sure every time I think about it I realize I was the first person in the entire world to touch that baby,” said Candice.

Thankfully, EMT and other first responders came soon and the baby came out safe and sound.

Baby Kaelyn is doing well and her family is happy to have her as part of their lives.