Grandmother welcomes new granddaughter home with signs in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts life, people are connecting in different ways, and it’s no different for those who are welcoming new additions to the family.

Due to risks associated with Covid-19 – extended family isn’t allowed to be with newborns – but a Chester grandmother found a solution.

Darlene Decschaie created signs to welcome her new granddaughter Claire. She planted the signs in her daughter’s front yard.

“It’s sad that this had to happen they have a lot of great people in their lives family friends and let’s hope that this passes as quickly as possible so that all of us will be together again,” said Deschaine.

Baby Claire was born on Monday.

She and her mom are expected home Wednesday morning.