SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $10,000 grant was given Wednesday to the Michael J. Dias foundation for Christian and Brian’s house.

The foundation was founded as a sober living community for men in early stages of recovery. This specific house in the Forest Park neighborhood in Springfield is named after Christian Diaz and Brian Metzger who both died after a battle with addiction.



Photo courtesy of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office

The house was purchased by the foundation, but also got a generous donation from the Forest Park Project, a non-profit organization who focus on raising funds in the names of Christian and Brian.

“I’m just so grateful to the district attorney’s office and to the men and women and these young, I’m calling them young people, friends of Christian and Brian that do so much not only to keep their memory alive but to help others in their struggle,” said Brian Metzger’s mother, Mary Ellen Metzger.

District Attorney Gulluni attended high school with both Christian and Brian and said that with this grant, he hopes to honor their lives and carry on their legacies by helping out others.