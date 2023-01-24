HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses in Holyoke can now apply for the Microenterprise Grant Program to help pay for operating expenses.

The grant program is funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. More than $300,000 is available and each small business could receive anywhere between $1,000 to $10,000. Small businesses that apply must have five or fewer employees, including the business owner. Business owners must also be from low- or moderate-income households.

“The City is providing these grants to grow small businesses, build household income and create employment opportunities. While these grants are not COVID-19 specific, we recognize that small businesses continued to be impacted by COVID-19 and encourage them to consider long-term recovery and growth in their applications,” said Ashley Sturges, Special Projects Manager in the Office for Community Development. “We have streamlined the application and approval process to make the program as efficient as possible.”

Small businesses can use the funding for small equipment purchases, PPE supplies, cleaning costs, rent or utilities, staff payroll, and other expenses. Application forms are available on the City of Holyoke’s website or can be picked up at the Office for Community Development. The applications will remain available until all funds have been awarded.