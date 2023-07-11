CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, state and local officials and Mass Creative presented a grant program, that could help increase cultural equity in tourism promotion.

People gathered at the Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College to address the need for more support for cultural tourism. The Cultural equity in tourism grant program, would provide funds to support the marketing and promotional expenses for arts and cultural organizations that host events throughout Massachusetts.

State Senator Jake Oliveira, telling 22News, “These types of grants, whether it’s cultural experiences like museums, like the polish learning and discovery center or events that we are having culturally, this will allow them to promote it.”

Senator Oliveira says it’s important to have the resources that allow nonprofit organizations and artists to access the funds and be able to market their locations and events out the public.

He says it’s essential now, due to the impact that the pandemic left on many organizations.

“A lot of these museums and cultural museums took a very big hit, so it compliments the work that we do with our regional tourism boards and councils in order to support some of the smaller cultural experiences that we enjoy,” Oliveira adds.

According to Mass Creative, this grant could be used to encourage economic activity at many events and locations throughout Massachusetts. The grant could be used for tourism publications, media advertisements, billboards and website design expenses. Executive Director of Mass Creative, Emily Ruddock, telling 22News, “Making sure that there are more resources for cultural spaces, creative organizations and historic spaces to attract visitors locally and regionally.”

Oliveira says if there are no objections to this bill, it could be extended and passed in an informal session as we head into the fall of 2025.