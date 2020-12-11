Grants awarded to West Springfield, Monterey, Cummington for economic development

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over $3 million in grants were awarded to communities across Massachusetts Thursday for economic and community development.

The grants were generated from a program in the Community Compact Cabinet. A few of the grant recipients were announced by the Baker-Polito Administration, some of which are in western Massachusetts.

West Springfield – $115,750

Monterey – $82,000

Cummington – $69,631

“Collaboration is at the heart of our Administration’s partnership with the Commonwealth’s municipalities,” said Lt. Governor Polito, Chair of the Community Compact Cabinet. “Since the beginning of the grant program, these investments have had an outsized impact on economic and community development and this round of awards will ensure that cities and towns deliver better services for Massachusetts residents for years to come.”

Over the past four years, over $15 million have been awarded in grants to more than 300 municipalities and school districts.