Grants to help western Massachusetts small businesses during COVID-19 shutdowns

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is teaming up with a Massachusetts based company to help small businesses struggling to get by during the pandemic.

The Chamber and Vistaprint created the Save Small Business Fund, where they’re distributing $5,000 grants to small businesses. To qualify, businesses need to be located in what is considered a distressed community by the Distressed Communities Index or (DCI).

In western Massachusetts, Hampden, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties fall within that category. Springfield Regional Chamber member, Nancy Creed, told 22News that the fund is aimed at helping those local businesses that were hit hardest by the pandemic.

“They’re the nail salons, the barber’s shops that have absolutely no income coming in right now. And already struggling with a lower socioeconomic scale so these grants are really going to be able to target the areas that are being hardest hit,” said Creed.

Businesses don’t have to be a member of a local chamber of commerce to apply.

The application process opens on April 20.

