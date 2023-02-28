GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – State officials are scheduled to visit Maple Corner Farm in Granville to declare March as Maple Month in Massachusetts.

On Friday, March 3rd the season will officially begin as state officials tap the ceremonial first tree of the season at Maple Corner Farm in Granville, and read a proclamation from Governor Maura Healey declaring March to be Maple Month in Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts Maple Producers Association, sugarmakers are catching early runs and making their first batches of pure maple syrup. There are more than 300 sugar makers in the state who produce more than 70,000 gallons of syrup. Many starting as early as January due to climate change, technology improvements and adaptive management practices.

Since 1840, the Ripley Family has been maple sugaring at Maple Corner Farm located at 794 Beech Hill Road in Granville. They also offer hay, pick-your-own blueberries, Hereford Cattle, and wood and other forest products. Cross-country skiing is also available to visitors.

Maple weekend will be taking place on March 18th and 19th when you can learn more about the maple sugaring process. Visit MassMaple.org for a list of participating sugarhouses.