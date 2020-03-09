Granville Fire Department: “change your clocks, check your alarms”

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Granville Fire Department wants to remind you that when you go to change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, you should also take the time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The fire department said on their Facebook page if your alarms are more than 10 years old, they may need replacing. Make sure to get one with a 10-year sealed battery that will last till the year 2030. If the alarm is less than 10-years-old, check to see if it needs a fresh battery.

For more information on inspecting fire and CO alarms and safety, click here.