GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Harvest Festival continued Sunday celebrating community and the fall season.

The 38th annual edition of the Harvest Fair features vendors selling jewelry, crafts, and local foods.

If you haven’t made it to the festival yet, there’s still one more day.

Columbus Day Monday serves as the finale for one of Granville’s biggest attractions.

Up to 20,000 people visit the town over the course of the three day fair.