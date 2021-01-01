Granville police arrest Dover man for drunk driving

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department arrested a Dover man for driving while intoxicated Thursday night.

An Officer pulled the vehicle over on Main Road near Route 189 around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. The officer believed the driver to be intoxicated so the driver was asked to perform a field sobriety test which he failed with a .18 BAC, over twice the legal limit.

The driver was arrested and later released on bail.

The Dover man will be charged with the following: