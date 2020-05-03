Granville police investigate series of car break-ins overnight

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – Granville police are investigating a series of break ins that occurred Saturday night.

According to The Granville Police Department, officers have discovered all of the break-ins that took place happened to cars that were unlocked in the area of Sodom Street and Cross Road from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Police are asking anyone with cameras in that area to check video between that time frame for suspicious activity.

If you have any video, you are asked to contact Granville Police at 413-357-8572.

