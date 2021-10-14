Granville Police investigate stolen chainsaw on South Lane

GRANVILLE Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday afternoon, Granville police were called for a stolen chainsaw that was taken from South Lane.

Granville police say if the chainsaw was mistakenly taken from someone thinking it was free to grab, they can contact the department and officers can help return the item. The chainsaw was taken from the area around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police shared an image of what the chainsaw may look like.

If you have seen the chainsaw or know of any relevant information contact the Granville Police Department at 413-357-8572.