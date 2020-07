GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is currently investigating a break-in at the Granville Country Store that took place on Tuesday.

According to Granville Police, the break in occurred on Tuesday between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

If anyone saw suspicious activity in the area of the store or has video footage of Route 128 or Water Street near the store around that time you are asked to contact the Granville Police Department.