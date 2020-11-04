Granville police investigating several car break-ins, one theft

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department is investigating several car break ins and a car theft that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to the Granville Police Department, the incidents happened on Silver Street, Granby Road, and Main Road. Police said they received reports of a white sedan being involved.

At this time it appears that all the cars that were broken into were unlocked and the car that was stolen had the keys inside. Police are reminding residents to lock your cars and not leave the keys inside of them.

If anyone has video footage of a suspicious vehicle or had their vehicle broken into you are asked to contact the police department at (413) 357-8572. Police have also received reports that surrounding communities also had multiple vehicle break-ins.