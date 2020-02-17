Granville Police begin wearing body cameras

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Police Department will begin to wear body cameras during their assigned shifts.
According to the Granville Police Department, the department has recently received multiple Watchguard Vista body-worn cameras that were funded through a grant provided by the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association.
On February 14, officers began training with the camera and police covering their use.
It is our hope that these cameras will further our effort to provide professional, community oriented, policing to the Town of Granville.The Granville Police Department