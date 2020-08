SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for hit-or-miss showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with the risk for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Sunday morning we'll be on the cloudy side of things with some patchy drizzle possible. Most of the action won't start until after 1:00 p.m/2:00 p.m. Scattered showers, and even storms, are ahead into the evening hours through 8/9 p.m. Just like we've seen for the past few weeks now, these showers and storms will be hit-or-miss, not everyone will get wet.