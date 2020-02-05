Granville residents discuss concerns over soil dumping on Sodom Street

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive pile of soil has become the center of controversy in the small town of Granville.

There is a big mound of soil behind a home on Sodom Street. Neighbors living near it say there are trucks dumping it on a daily basis. They discussed the dumping of soil at last night’s select board meeting in Granville.

Neighbors brought up their concerns about the big pile of soil and the number of trains that have been coming throughout this area of town to dump it off.

Town Administrator, Matt Streeter, told 22News residents expressed fears of contaminated soil at the meeting, but he said at this time there is no evidence of that.

Board members will also contact the owners of the property, Rockwood Farms to share neighbors’ concerns and find answers on what the soil is being used for.

22News went to the Rockville Farm but they declined to comment.