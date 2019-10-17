Granville Road in Westfield closed due to wash out

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Granville Road in Westfield will be closed for approximately ten hours due to the road being washed out.

According to Westfield Police Sgt. Robert Saunders, around 1:36 p.m. the Department of Public Works began closing the road between Loomis Street and Farnham Lane. The closure is expected to last approximately 8-10 hours.

View the Live Traffic Map here.

The easiest way around the detour in either direction, according to Saunders, is the following streets: Granville Road to Honey Pot Road to North Loomis Street in Southwick to Loomis Street in Westfield and back to Granville Road.