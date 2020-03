HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent in photos of several gravestones that were knocked over at the St. Jerome Cemetery in Holyoke.

The photos show nine gravestones that were knocked over but the viewer said there were more than that. She said she saw wreaths and decor that had fallen off stones and helped to put it back on.

(Photos courtesy of 22News Viewer Nicolle)

22News shot video of the gravestones and noticed about a dozen that were knocked down. We contacted St Jerome Cemetery for a statement but are waiting to hear back.