Gray House in need of Thanksgiving donations to feed neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield is asking the community for donations of turkeys and side dishes to help feed those in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year.

The Gray House distributed 913 turkeys and sides to families in 2020 and they are hoping they can continue to do so this year. With the rising costs of food and limited inventory this year, the Gray House says it’s critical they get donations.

“The past year and a half have been challenging in so many ways, especially for our low-income neighbors. Through this drive, we hope to ensure that families in our community can enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal regardless of their financial situation. We have an opportunity, as a community, to come together and remind our neighbors who are facing hardship that they are not alone,” said Executive Director Kristen McClintock.

They are accepting donations of frozen turkeys, as well as gravy, stuffing, rice, sweet potatoes, canned vegetables, pie crust and pie filling. Items can be dropped off Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 19th.

The Gray House is now accepting registration for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal. You can register at the curbside of the Gray House on the following days:

Friday, October 29 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. (First 200 households)

Wednesday, November 3 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (First 200 households)

Friday, November 12 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (First 50 households)

Registration sites will close once they reach their daily maximum. In order to apply, you will need a form of identification for at least two household members, proof of address and financial need must be shown. Turkeys will distributed to homes on November 22 and 23.