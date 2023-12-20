WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield brewery will be spreading holiday joy by hosting a supply drive for the Westfield Animal Shelter.

Great Awakening Brewing will be hosting the supply drive from now until January to collect essential items such as pet food, blankets, toys, and grooming supplies to support sheltered animals, according to a news release from Great Awakening Brewing.

“At Great Awakening Brewing, community, and compassion define our values. This season, we’re thrilled to support the Westfield Animal Shelter, making a meaningful impact in the lives of these deserving animals,” says Kim Grenier, Co-Owner of Great Awakening Brewing.

At the brewery, there is a tree in the taproom that is decorated with ornaments that have specific items that the shelter needs. Donations can be dropped off during their business hours, which are Wednesdays through Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will also be a free Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Anyone who wears an ugly sweater has a chance to win some prizes.

The Westfield Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing compassionate care, shelter, and adoption services for animals in western Massachusetts.

Great Awakening Brewing is a Westfield-based brewery that was established in July 2020 and is committed to crafting exceptional beers and fostering a sense of community.