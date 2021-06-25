Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosts first in-person event since pandemic began

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosting its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Friday.

It was a collaborative event with State Senator John Velis and the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club. The “Morning Meet & Greet” was held outdoors at the Boys and Girls Club, and was focused on what the Chamber of Commerce did to assist businesses during the pandemic.

Julie Copoulos, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, told 22News how important it is to get back to interacting in-person again, “These face to face interactions are so important for partnerships and for business and for the business community development. I think it really helps break down barriers, when you’re sending an email, it feels so impersonal. There’s just something about the personal touch.”

The Chamber of Commerce helped get almost half a million dollars in the hands of businesses during the pandemic which was made possible through a contract with the city.