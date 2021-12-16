Greater Holyoke Chamber hosts holiday event at City Sports Bar and Lounge

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The local business community came together in Holyoke Thursday night to celebrate the holidays and each other.

The event at City Sports Bar and Lounge was put on by the Greater Holyoke Chamber. The celebration included all the holiday garb, including a live DJ and four of Holyoke’s newest restaurants provided the food.

Executive Director of the chamber Jordan Hart told 22News how encouraging it is to see Holyoke’s downtown grow so much over the last decade, “We can’t be a thriving community if we don’t have a flourishing business community in the end, with the support of the community behind that. So for me, I feel like the chamber is a unique organization to be able to bridge the gap between the community and the businesses so we can become a stronger Holyoke.”

The chamber also collected canned and dry goods for Margaret’s Food Pantry as well as unwrapped toys for Holyoke Police, which will be distributed to local children Christmas morning.