HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the new school year approaches, communities are getting ready by helping youth look and feel their best.

The Greater Holyoke YMCA putting on its 2nd family engagement event “Cuts and Convos” for youth in the area. It was a way for the local nail technicians and barbers to give back to the community, and show their support for the children and families of the city. With an emphasis on knowing when you look good, you also feel good and do good.

“If I have a skill that can make someone feel good and if I can offer it for free…you know it makes me feel good,” said Carlos Cruz, Barber for Style & Grace Hair Studio in Chicopee. “It can definitely boost their confidence, if they see they have a nice haircut, they are going to go to school in a good mood.”

Parents told us they were thankful for the free haircuts and nail makeovers, knowing back-to-school supplies will cost them, even more, this year.

